A mother who gave birth to her stillborn daughter in June was moved to tears by the kind gesture of two Tesco workers.Tamzyn Rollinson was desperate to buy the same baby blanket she wrapped her daughter in when she was born for a memory box. But when she looked online, it said the blanket was currently out of stock.Rollinson sent Tesco a private message to see if they could sort it out and was overwhelmed when two employees hand-delivered the blanket along with a bunch of flowers.