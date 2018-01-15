Ever been in a museum and wondered what you would look like painted in oils and put up on a giant canvas? Well now is your chance to find out.

Because we didn’t have enough pointless procrastination tools at our disposal already, Google has updated their Arts and Culture app to allow people to find their artistic doppelgänger.

Just by uploading a selfie, the app uses artificial intelligence to scan your features and try to find a match in its database of thousands of portraits.