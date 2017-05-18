Google knows how much people love taking pictures on their smartphones.

What it also knows is that sometimes, no matter what you do, life just gets in the way of a great shot.

Well now Google has revealed that very soon, it’s going to be able to give you a great picture no matter the situation by removing entire objects that get in the way.

Here’s the rather cool demo it showed to audience members at its Google I/O conference:

Google

As you can see, Google’s software was able to digitally remove the fence entirely, intelligently filling in the gaps and giving you an unimpaired shot.

While some apps (notably Photoshop) have been able to offer a similar feature on desktops and laptops it’s clear that Google’s planning to roll this out as a simple one-touch feature that will be available on your smartphone.

There’s no word on when the feature will be arriving, or indeed what devices will be compatible. If we had to guess we’d say it will launch on Google’s flagship phone the Pixel first, and then potentially roll out to other devices through the Google Photos app.

Google

This wasn’t the only imagine announcement at Google I/O, the company also unveiled Google Lens, a new way of using the camera to find out information about your surroundings.

Lens is able to understand the world around you, whether that’s recognising a species of plant, showing live translations or even giving you the average review of a restaurant just by pointing your camera at it.

Google

Of course the big crowd-pleaser was WiFi networks. Rather than crawling around the floor reading our WiFi passwords, simply point Google Lens at the bottom of the router and it’ll automatically connect you to the WiFi network.

Google says Lens will start appearing both in Google Assistant and Google Photos before being rolled out to Google’s other apps.