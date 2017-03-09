Google is ready to start building its new Silicon Valley headquarters after getting the go-ahead from Mountain View City Council.
The green light comes after the tech giant unveiled new images of the ambitious project last month.
Dubbed Google Charleston East, the campus spans nearly 600,000 square feet and has been compared to a “giant tent”.
A pedestrian pathway cuts through the building, allowing the public as well as staff to access its restaurants and shops.
In typical Google style, the offices themselves boast “highly flexible and reconfigurable spaces”, 9-5 Google reported.
The building is surrounded by a Green Loop of open spaces and parks designed for quite contemplation and relaxation.
In July last year, Google and LinkedIn completed a vast land swap in Silicon Valley, which made the latest plans possible, the Associated Press reported.
Construction is set to last 30 months and begins just as Apple nears completion of its own futuristic campus just a few miles down the road.