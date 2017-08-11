All Sections
    11/08/2017 13:36 BST

    Google Doodle Honours The Birth Of Hip Hop By Letting You Become A DJ

    44 years ago a new genre of music was born.

    Google’s Doodles are almost always a treat but today’s is something special.

    To honour one of modern music’s most popular genres, Google takes you back to the birth of Hip Hop in 1973.

    Google

    The Doodle starts by giving you a brief history of the genre before finally handing you the reigns of your very own deck.

    There’s a library of classic backing tracks that you can listen to, mix and learn about with each record listing the artists who sampled it.

    Google

    It’s not exactly a professional set of decks by any stretch but you can change the pitch, speed and mix between two records.

    To keep you hooked the team also set up a series of achievements that can be unlocked by increasing your mixing skills.

    

    So without further ado, go forth, mix, learn and then when you’ve done that go read Google’s fascinating interview with the Doodle’s narrator Fab 5 Freddy and Cey Adams, visual artist and founding creative director of Def Jam records.

