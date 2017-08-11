Google’s Doodles are almost always a treat but today’s is something special.

To honour one of modern music’s most popular genres, Google takes you back to the birth of Hip Hop in 1973.

Google

The Doodle starts by giving you a brief history of the genre before finally handing you the reigns of your very own deck.

There’s a library of classic backing tracks that you can listen to, mix and learn about with each record listing the artists who sampled it.

Google

It’s not exactly a professional set of decks by any stretch but you can change the pitch, speed and mix between two records.

To keep you hooked the team also set up a series of achievements that can be unlocked by increasing your mixing skills.