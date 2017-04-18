From guided tours to 3D viewing, the new Google Earth is loaded with some impressive updates – and the best part is that you no longer need to download the virtual world to access it.

Digital globe trotters can now peer into fields, towns and cities around the world using Earth via Google’s chrome web browser on desktop and Android.

The 3D viewing feature lets users fly around, taking in the sights from different angles, while the guided tour feature, Voyager, includes excerpts from Planet Earth, with David Attenborough’s commentary attached to the shows’ locations.