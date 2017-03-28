Google Home, the company’s voice-controlled speaker, will finally launch in the UK on April 6th for £129. The speaker comes with the Google Assistant built-in, allowing users to ask it questions, control the connected devices in their home or just simply play music.

If this sounds an awful lot like Amazon Echo then you’re bang on the money. Home is Google’s direct response to Echo. Packed into its small but surprisingly weighty body you’ll find three powerful speakers along with two specially tuned microphones that allow you to communicate with Google’s personal assistant.

Google claims that the microphones are ‘best in class’ allowing you to talk to Google Assistant as you would another person. Simply activate the speaker by saying “Ok Google” and then start your request. For news and weather Google has partnered with every major news organisation in the UK giving you flash updates on the days events as and when you need. For audio it’s compatible with Google Play Music, Spotify and TuneIn. If you have any Chromecast’s connected you’ll also be able to use Google Home to play content from Google Play or Netflix.

The company also unveiled a brand new router which it claims will combat the many connection woes that plague large houses. Called Google WiFi, this small but powerful device uses a new technology called mesh networking to connect to devices around the home. Designed to be used with other Google WiFi units dotted around the house the router creates a 'web' which then encompasses the entire building. While your device might switch between devices you'll never notice, instead the routers all work in sync creating one single network that you connect to once and never have to worry about again.