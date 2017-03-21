We’ve all been there: You get to the airport, park your car and then a week later when you come to pick it up you realise that you have absolutely no idea where you parked it. Clearly someone at Google has been there too because Google Maps are rolling out a new feature for their Android app which lets you place a marker where you’ve parked your car.

LDProd via Getty Images

The new feature is small but significant, all you need to do is tap on the blue circle when you’ve parked and you’ll see that a new option has appeared. It will say ‘Save your Parking’. Simply tap on it and you’ll be able to create a GPS marker where you can clearly see that your car is parked. You can then enter notes on the parking space and even set yourself a timer that will let you know if you need to return to that spot within a certain time to top up your parking.

Don’t worry if you haven’t seen it appear just yet, the company appears to be slowly rolling out the new feature along with new versions of the app. If you’re with iOS then you should have something similar for Apple Maps. If your car has CarPlay then your car’s location will be automatically saved to Apple Maps and can be seen on the phone’s lock screen. The Best Gadgets You Can Buy In 2017