Ever wondered how far you can zoom out of Google Maps? Recently Google announced that it had added the International Space Station to both Google Maps and Street View. But what if you wanted to go even further? Well Google has just made it possible to visit Pluto from right within Google Maps.

Google Maps

How do you do it? Simple, just zoom out of Google Maps until you’re looking down on Earth from space. Zoom out further and Google will automatically pull up a list of all the planets, moons and asteroids that you can now visit. Once you click on them you’ll be flown through the solar system until you reach your destination. Using the iconic pictures captured by Cassini almost 20 years ago Google has now added a total of 12 worlds and asteroids that you can now explore in ultra-fine detail. The beautifully stitched worlds were all created by astronomical artist Björn Jónsson who used imagery from both NASA and the European Space Agency archives.

Google Maps