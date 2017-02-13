All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    13/02/2017 16:57 GMT | Updated 13/02/2017 16:58 GMT

    Google Maps Now Lets You Share Lists Of Your Favourite Places

    It's handy for holidays.

    Visiting a city for the first time this year? If you want to keep a note of friends’ recommendations, Google Maps can now help you. 

    From today (13 Feb), the mobile app will let users share lists of their favourite places with their contacts, bringing a social dimension to the service.

    The lists come in three forms: public, private, or shared with a link, like files shared through Google Drive. They can even be available offline, Google said.

    Google

    To add a restaurant, museum or shop to a list, tap the save button that pops up when you click on a location. You’ll then be able to chose which list to add it to.

    The new feature pits the app directly against Foursquare, a search and discovery service that already offers shareable lists.

    Google product manager Zach Maier told TechCrunch he hoped the new feature would help people “break out of their routine, and do something new”.

    MORE:googlegoogle maps

    Conversations