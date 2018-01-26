Google Now Lets You Hide Those Creepy Ads That Follow You Around The Web

Ever looked at something online and then immediately started seeing adverts for it all over the internet? Well we’re here to confirm that it’s not divine intervention, it is in fact a little tool known as Google Ads. These ads actually have a name, they’re called ‘Reminder ads’ and they exist to literally remind you of something you’d seen earlier but clearly decided not to buy.

How it works is remarkably simple, you simply go onto a website that supports Google Ads, look at a product and decide not to buy it. That company will then start pushing ads about that product to you even when you’re not on their website being fed through any other website that supports Google Ads. While Google argues that they’re useful, you’d be forgiven for thinking that actually they’re just a tiny bit creepy.