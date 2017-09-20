Apple aren’t the only tech giant to suffer from leaky smartphone launches.

Images claiming to show the brand-new Pixel 2 XL have leaked just weeks before Google is expected to unveil the flagship smartphones at a major event on the 4 October.

DroidLife

The images, obtained by DroidLife, show a phone with a much larger camera but a similar design language to that of the original Pixel.

Reportedly made by LG, the Pixel 2 XL is expected to come with a bezel-less display that looks very similar to the displays found on both LGs own flagship phones.

Another website Android Police were able to obtain a similar image of the Pixel XL which better shows the phone’s OLED display.

Android Police

According to DroidLife, the Pixel will be available in just Black and White and will come with two storage sizes: 64GB and 128GB.

Unfortunately that’s just about all we know about Google’s rival to the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone X.

DroidLife

In addition to both phones leaking, it looks as though Google will also be announcing a smaller version of their Google Home smart speaker designed presumably, to compete with Amazon’s Echo Dot.

Apple recently suffered a similar fate just a week before it unveiled the iPhone 8 and iPhone X to the world.