Google paid £36.4 million in UK corporation tax for the year to June 30, 2016, the company has revealed.

The search engine giant declared sales of £1.03bn in the UK for the 12 months up to June last year. Its pre-tax profit was £149m.

Google had paid £46.2m in tax in 2015 - representing a sharp fall from last year.

But the figure relates to an 18-month period. City AM calculated this year’s sum is nearly £6m more on a pro-rata basis.

According to the BBC, a Google spokesman said: “As an international business, we pay the majority of our taxes in our home country, as well as all the taxes due in the UK.

“We have recently announced significant new investment in the UK, including new offices in Kings Cross for 7,000 staff.”