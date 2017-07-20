You’ll be able to take a 360-degree virtual tour of the entire station which is currently orbiting some 400km above the planet’s surface.

It’s finally here. You can now explore the International Space Station through Google’s Street View.

Google’s added all 15 modules of the station along with interactive annotations about key rooms, equipment as well as facts and trivia about the ISS.

Google worked with every major space agency around the world including, NASA, ESA, JAXA, Roscosmos and CASIS.

The unveiling of Street View on the ISS commemorates the first manned mission to the surface of the Moon which took place 48 years ago (20th July 1969).

In addition Google has also published a short documentary to YouTube which explains what it was like adding the space station to Google Street View and the hurdles they had to overcome in doing it.