It’s finally here. You can now explore the International Space Station through Google’s Street View.

You’ll be able to take a 360-degree virtual tour of the entire station which is currently orbiting some 400km above the planet’s surface.

Google

Google’s added all 15 modules of the station along with interactive annotations about key rooms, equipment as well as facts and trivia about the ISS.

Google worked with every major space agency around the world including, NASA, ESA, JAXA, Roscosmos and CASIS.

The unveiling of Street View on the ISS commemorates the first manned mission to the Moon which took place 48 years ago (20th July 1969).

In addition Google has also published a short documentary to YouTube which explains what it was like adding the space station to Google Street View and the hurdles they had to overcome in doing it.

The International Space Station has been orbiting the Earth since 1998, travelling at a staggering speed of over 17,500mph.

With roughly the same internal volume as a Boeing 747 the ISS has a constant crew of six at present.

Despite that huge internal volume there’s only enough liveable space as a standard six bedroom house.