Google Has Accused Uber Of Stealing Its Self-Driving Car Technology

Google has filed a lawsuit against Uber alleging the firm stole trade secrets and technology in an act of “calculated theft”.

Waymo, Google’s self-driving car unit, claims an ex-employee downloaded 14,000 confidential files before leaving the company to set up his own firm.

Anthony Levandoski’s self-driving truck company, Otto, was subsequently acquired by Uber for a reported $680m in August last year.

The explosive claims come at a difficult time for the ride-hailing app, which lost more than 200,000 users during the #DeleteUber campaign earlier this year.

It was drawn into the spotlight again last weekend over allegations of sexual harassment detailed in a blog by former engineer Susan Fowler.

Uber told HuffPost UK it was taking the allegations made against Otto and Uber employees seriously and would review the matter carefully.