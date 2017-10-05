Google’s biggest story of its press conference was clear the Pixel 2 smartphone.

However, it was the product they showed off after the Pixel 2 that really stole the show with something pretty astonishing.

Google unveiled Pixel Buds, a pair of wireless headphones that when paired with the Pixel 2 can translate between 40 languages almost instantly.

Now we highly recommend that you watch the video at the top to see this in action because simply describing it doesn’t really do it justice.