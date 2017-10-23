Project Loon was devised by Alphabet as a series of inter-connected high-altitude balloons that work with each other to bring 4G mobile connectivity to places where networks are either scarce or have been damaged.

Working in partnership with the Puerto Rican government, AT&T and FEMA, Project Loon is currently working to provide a strong and stable internet connection to parts of the island that were hit the worst.

“This is the first time we have used our new machine learning powered algorithms to keep balloons clustered over Puerto Rico,” explains Alastair Westgarth, head of Project Loon.

“As we get more familiar with the constantly shifting winds in this region, we hope to keep the balloons over areas where connectivity is needed for as long as possible.”

This isn’t the first time Project Loon has been used in a real-world emergency environment, however it is the first time that the team have been able to test out their new machine-learning algorithm for navigating the balloons to their destination.