‘Allo Allo’ star Gorden Kaye has died, at the age of 75.

His former agent confirmed to BBC News that he died in a care home on Monday (23 January) morning.

Gorden will be best remembered for his portrayal of René Artois in the British comedy series ‘Allo Allo’, appearing in all 84 episodes between 1982 and 1992.

His character in the sitcom - which was set during the Nazi occupation of France during World War II - owned the Café René, where much of the action took place.