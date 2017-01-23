‘Allo Allo’ star Gorden Kaye has died, at the age of 75.
His former agent confirmed to BBC News that he died in a care home on Monday (23 January) morning.
Gorden will be best remembered for his portrayal of René Artois in the British comedy series ‘Allo Allo’, appearing in all 84 episodes between 1982 and 1992.
His character in the sitcom - which was set during the Nazi occupation of France during World War II - owned the Café René, where much of the action took place.
He later reprised the role for a stage adaptation, as well as a one-off TV revival in 2007.
René was undeniably one of the most memorable ‘Allo Allo’ characters, famed for his affairs with various waitresses from the Café René, which often landed him in hot water with his long-suffering wife, Edith.
The café owner also served as a narrator of sorts, usually opening the episode with a recap of events that had led up him up to whatever predicament he’d found himself in.
Gorden made few appearances on TV aside from ‘Allo Allo’, but appeared in the TV sketch comedy ‘Revolver’ in 2004, which also starred Julie Goodyear, Leslie Phillips and John Inman, among others.
His past credits include a brief stint in ‘Coronation Street’ in the late 1960s, playing Elise Tanner’s nephew, and later starred as Dimes in the film ‘Porridge’.
In addition to his work on television, Gorden penned a book, ‘René And Me: A Sort Of Autobiography’, published in 1989.