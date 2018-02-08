Gordon Ramsay has for some time now been offering a bespoke service on Twitter where he will, for free, absolutely demolish your aspirations of becoming a world-class chef.

How many days did you cook the chicken for ? https://t.co/yD4SX5H8uE

Well now he’s branching out into your home with his very own Alexa skill on the Amazon Echo.

All you need to do is download the Alexa App and then ask it what you think of your meal.

The results are....well they’re pretty brutal.