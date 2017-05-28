Gordon Ramsay may or may not be giving an honest recollection of events, with his frank description of what HM The Queen had to say to him, when he collected his OBE from her more than a decade ago.
The chef was speaking on America’s ‘The Late Show’ when he told host Stephen Colbert that, when he went up for his gong, the monarch appeared quite keen to get rid of him.
He described the meeting as “a little handshake and a polite f*** off”.
He added: “She sort of mutters it under her breath.”
While the Queen almost certainly does not join Gordon in his full, frank and fruity language while on public duty, she has previously been credited with knowing instinctively how to bring a conversation to a natural close, as she presents thousands of medals every year and can’t be standing about discussing the best way to whip up an omelette.
The British chef was on the chat show to promote his show ‘The F Word’.
He received his OBE from the Queen in 2006 for his contribution to the hospitality industry, but almost missed the ceremony because his plane was delayed.