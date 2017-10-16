Government Accused Of Hiding Universal Credit Statistics From MPs

The government has been slammed by a powerful committee of MPs for failing to hand over statistics related to the rollout of Universal Credit.

Work and pensions secretary David Gauke is due to appear before the Commons work and pensions committee on Wednesday morning to defend the benefits shake-up.

But Frank Field, the Labour chairman of the committee, accused Gauke on Monday of withholding crucial details about how many people are being left for weeks without any money to live on.

“For claimants not to receive money from Universal Credit is usually a disaster. For the secretary of state not to answer letters shows either a huge discourtesy to Parliament or a sign that the government knows the game is nearly up in trying to present this mega-reform as a success,” he said.

“I don’t know if the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is deliberately concealing information about Universal Credit or is simply incompetent. Either way, it is not good enough. This has obvious echoes in the far greater failure of not paying hungry claimants on time.”

He added: “The overwhelming picture we are getting is that Universal Credit as currently configured is very bad news. We have heard nothing, to the contrary or otherwise, from those running it.”