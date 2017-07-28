Government Admits 60,000 Bodies Will Have To Be Exhumed To Make Way For HS2

At least 60,000 bodies will have to be exhumed to make way for the first phase of the HS2 rail network, the government has admitted.

St James Gardens in Camden falls under the redevelopment plans for Euston station and huge amounts of human remains will have to be dug up when infrastructure work starts.

The site was used as a burial ground from 1788 until the 1870s and contains the grave of Lord George Gordon, who led the Gordon Riots against Catholicism in the 18th century.

Tory peer Lord Framlingham - a long-standing opponent of HS2 who previously described the project as “a ridiculous waste of time” - tabled a written question asking what assessment the government has made of estimates more than 60,000 bodies and headstones will have to be moved.