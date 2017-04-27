A bid by the Government to delay publishing its plans to tackle illegal air pollution until after the General Election has failed at the High Court.

Mr Justice Garnham said a draft plan must be published the day after the local government elections on May 4 with the September date for publication of the final plan unchanged.

Earlier this week, the Tories were condemned for refusing to publish the long-awaited plan. Government lawyers argued the publication would drop a “controversial bomb” into the mix of local and national elections.

Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom had told MPs her proposals for tackling nitrogen dioxide levels would not released until after the election – despite the Government being ordered by the High Court to publish it by 4pm that afternoon.

Leadsom claimed the plan has been written, but was being held back as it would breach rules on Government activity – known as purdah – in the run up to the local and general election.