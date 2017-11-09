Government Amends Commons Bill To Set Brexit Date In Stone

The EU Withdrawal Bill will be amended to make sure the official date of Brexit is set in stone, the government has announced.

An ‘exit day’- March 29, 2019 - is to be inserted into the legislation after concerns were raised by both Brexiteers and Remain supporters that the UK’s departure departure date was not enshrined in law.

The government said it had “listened carefully” to debate and decided to table the amendment to “remove all doubt” and ensure the bill reflects what was set out in Theresa May’s Florence speech.

It comes as negotiations got underway in earnest again this week, with Brexit secretary Davis and his EU counterpart Michel Barnier set to hold a press conference in Brussels on Friday.

The move could be seen as an attempt by the PM to see off a potential rebellion from hard Brexiteers within her own party - many of whom feared the lack of an official exit date meant the UK would be “chained to the EU” for longer than planned - and softer Leave supporters who felt it left too much room to maneuver on the transition.