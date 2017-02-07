Theresa May this evening defeated an attempt to give MPs the right to vote on any Brexit deal before it is signed with the European Union.

Labour backbencher Chris Leslie tried to change the Article 50 Bill currently going through Parliament to give MPs the power to veto any package agreed between the UK and EU before it was rubber-stamped.

His amendment was praised by a number of Tory backbenchers, but despite its cross-party support it was defeated by the Government - 326 to 293.

Seven Tories defied party orders and backed the amendment:

Heidi Allen

Ken Clarke

Claire Perry

Antoinette Sandbach

Anna Soubry

Andrew Tyrie

Bob Neill

Earlier in the day the Government tried to see off any rebellion by announcing that Parliament would get a vote on the deal after it had been agreed with Brussels – meaning that if MPs rejected it, the UK would leave the EU without a negotiated package.

Keir Starmer, Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary, welcomed the measure, and said: “This is a significant victory for Parliament, and follows months of concerted pressure from Labour.

“Labour has repeatedly said that Parliament must have a meaningful vote on any final Brexit deal – that means MPs are able to vote on the final deal before it is concluded; that the Commons has a debate and vote before the European Parliament does; and that the vote will cover withdrawal from the EU as well as our future relationship with the EU.

“This eleventh hour concession is therefore welcome, but it needs to be firmed up as the Bill progresses through both Houses.”

But veteran Tory MP Ken Clarke – a passionate pro-European – was not convinced the concession was any different to what had already been announced by the Government last week.