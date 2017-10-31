Labour has dismissed the government’s plan to cut the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals from £100 to between £50 and £2 as “deeply disappointing”.

Tom Watson, the party’s deputy leader and shadow culture secretary, said gambling was “destroying lives” and the proposals did not go far enough.

“Over the last six years there has been an explosion in gambling addiction, we think there is a hidden epidemic of gambling addiction in Britain,” he told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme.

Currently people can spend £100 every 20 seconds, allowing a player to theoretically gamble away £18,000 an hour.

On Tuesday, Culture minister Tracey Crouch launched a 12-week consultation on the proposals, which are aimed at reducing the potential for large losses on the machines.

“It is vital that we strike the right balance between socially-responsible growth and protecting the most vulnerable, including children, from gambling-related harm,” she said.