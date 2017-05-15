The government has sparked outrage after it contacted parents telling them to delete tweets about their children’s SATs exams.

The Department for Education (DfE) sent around a dozen messages on Twitter, saying parents were threatening the “confidentiality and integrity” of the exams by discussing questions online.

While one father had asked why his child needed to know the value of Roman numerals in a maths exam, another complained his daughter had struggled to spell “coarse” in a test due to her teacher’s “very broad Irish accent”.