Government plans to tackle air pollution across the country have been branded ‘woefully inadequate’ by leading campaigners.

Defra was forced to publish its draft air quality strategy this week by the High Court, despite attempts to delay it until after the general election.

It includes plans for a ‘targeted’ diesel scrappage scheme - but campaigners say it would only translate to about 9,000 out of two million diesel car owners being paid to swap their heavily polluting vehicles for electric ones.

The strategy was also lambasted for being short on detail and an attempt to push responsibility to deliver clean air to local councils, who will be expected to ‘develop new and creative solutions to reduce emissions as quickly as possible, while avoiding undue impact on the motorist’.

Oliver Hayes, of Friends of the Earth, said: “The government has produced a plan that is woefully inadequate, with a breath-taking lack of detail.

“If reports are true and these plans have been watered down because of the general election, ministers will have shown a shocking disregard for protecting people’s health.

“Every day of inaction on air pollution costs lives. This is an exceptionally poor plan. The government must not put politics above people.”