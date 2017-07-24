The government has announced a major shake-up that it hopes will make it easier, and cheaper, for homeowners to produce their own electricity.

Known as the Faraday Challenge, the four-year £246 million investment round is a key part of the Government’s Industrial Strategy. It will deliver a programme of competitions that will aim to boost the research and development of battery technology.

Business Secretary Greg Clark said the aim is to ensure the UK leads the world in the design, development and manufacture of electric batteries.