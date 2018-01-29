Government Promises Announcement 'Very Soon' On Contaminated Blood Inquiry

Ministers have promised an announcement “very soon” on who will lead an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which claimed the lives of 2,400 people.

Regarded as one of the biggest peacetime disasters to hit the UK, Theresa May promised a full investigation into how thousands of NHS patients were given tainted blood infected with hepatitis and HIV in the 1970s and 1980s.

Following the PM’s announcement in July last year and a lengthy public consultation, the government announced the probe would be led by a judge and promised a further statement in January, but no further information has yet been released.

Labour MP Diana Johnson, who has led a campaign on behalf of victims and their families, tabled an urgent question in the Commons on Monday to demand an update from ministers.

“We do not want to see a repeat of the problems we have had with other inquiries, such as Grenfell,” she said.

“We also want the inquiry to investigate the aftermath of the scandal, including the allegations of a criminal cover-up, rather than just the events leading up to infections.