The Department for Work and Pensions and HMRC are the two offices that will assess applications for tax credits for a woman’s third child, if it was conceived without their consent.

Women who get pregnant as a result of rape will have to fill in an eight-page form to prove it before being granted benefits, the government has announced.

Cuts introduced by the former Chancellor George Osborne have come into effect today, meaning that child tax credits will be limited to two children per family.

Women who need to claim for a third child, born as a result of rape, are exempt - but will need to prove that either:

“You did not, or could not, consent to the act that led to the conception of the child, or you were in a coercive or controlling relationship with the other parent of the child at or around the time of conception.”

Potential claimants will also have to get the form signed off by by a nurse, social care worker or health care specialist.

The “third party’ will have to tick a box saying the mother’s “circumstances are consistent with it being likely” she was telling the truth about being raped.