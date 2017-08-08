Government Urged To Stop 'Heartbreaking' Period Poverty Blighting Lives Of Young Women

Young women are being forced to use socks, tissues and even skip school during their period because they cannot afford sanitary products, according to a Lib Dem peer.

Baroness Lorely Burt, the party’s equalities spokesperson, has written to the government to demand urgent action on “period poverty”, which she claims is a hidden problem blighting the lives of thousands of girls across the country.

In a letter to education secretary Justine Greening, the former Solihull MP said: “You’ll have no doubt heard heart-breaking stories of young women being forced to use socks, tissues and other rudimentary and inappropriate materials in the place of sanitary products due to the poverty they are living in.

“This cannot be acceptable in a society as developed and prosperous as Britain.”

She said charities including In Kind Direct and Freedom4Girls, which operates in disadvantaged communities globally,and companies such as Bodyform and Boots were doing “amazing work” to get sanitary products to young women in need.