GP Consultation Times In UK Among The Shortest In Europe, Study Reveals

Shorter consultation times have been linked to poorer health outcomes for patients and a heightened risk of burnout for doctors.

Researchers assessed the time length of primary care consultations worldwide and found a huge disparity in the amount of time allocated to patients. People in Sweden reported the longest consultations, lasting 22.5 minutes on average, while those in Bangladesh managed to obtain just 48 seconds with a doctor.

GP consultations in the UK are among some of the shortest in Europe, lasting just under 10 minutes on average, a new study has found.

As demand for primary health care rises around the globe, the length of a consultation has increasingly come under pressure. Analysing the potential impact on patients and the wider healthcare system, researchers reviewed the data on consultation length from 178 relevant studies covering 67 countries and more than 28.5 million consultations.

They included both peer reviewed research and the ‘grey literature’ - research produced outside of traditional academic or commercial channels - published between 1946 and 2016 in English, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian.

The results, published in the journal BMJ Open, showed that average consultation length varied widely. People in Sweden, the USA and Bulgaria reported the longest time spent in consultations, lasting 20 minutes or more.

Meanwhile consultations in Belgium, Cyprus, Iceland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Peru, Portugal, Canada, France, Switzerland, Russia, Finland and Norway lasted between 15 and 20 minutes.

In 15 countries, which represent around half of the world’s population, the average appointment lasted less than five minutes. And it lasted under 10 minutes in a further 25, including the UK.

A spokesperson for the NHS said it’s “important that GPs have enough time with their patients” and added that it is working with others, including the Royal College of GPs, to invest in the future and make this happen.

“Our five year investment plan will significantly expand the workforce, reduce unnecessary paperwork and look at new ways of working to ensure they can do just that,” they told HuffPost UK.