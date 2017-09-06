ENTERTAINMENT

GQ Men Of The Year 2017 Red Carpet: Stormzy, Jeremy Corbyn And Tom Daley Lead Charge At Awards

Corbyn could have at least put a tie on, though.

The men of the showbiz world proved it isn’t just the women who can rock the red carpet, after a slew of stylish fellas descended on the GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Tuesday (5 September) night.

Stars including Tom Daley, Jared Leto, Stormzy, Tom Daley, Nick Grimshaw, David Walliams and Jack Whitehall were out in force for the magazine’s annual ceremony, celebrating men in the entertainment and fashion industries. 

They were joined by the likes of Anna Friel, Maya Jama, Winnie Harlow and Natalie Dormer, who also glammed up for the event, held at the Tate Modern in London. 

Take a look at the best red carpet snaps below...

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2017 Red Carpet

There were also some more unlikely guests too, with Courtney Love, Jeremy Clarkson and his wife, the kids from ‘Stranger Things’ and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn all in attendance.

However, Corbyn’s appearance did have an explanation though, as he presented Stormy with the Solo Artist Of The Year award during the ceremony.

The rapper’s acceptance speech proved to be pretty memorable too, as he hit out at Prime Minister Theresa May, branding her a “paigon” - slang for someone who lies and pretends to be a friend.

Elsewhere, there were awards for an absent Zayn Malik, who was named Most Stylish Man and ‘Granchester’ star James Norton, who picked up the award for Best Breakthrough Actor. 

See the full list of GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2017 winners below...

COPPER DOG WHISKY SOLO ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Stormzy 

EDITOR’S SPECIAL AWARD

Stranger Things   

ACTOR OF THE YEAR  

Jared Leto 

CREATIVE MAVERICK OF THE YEAR

Sergei Polunin 

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF THE YEAR 

Antonio Conte 

BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNER OF THE YEAR 

Wales Bonner 

GARAGE ACT OF THE YEAR 

Kurupt FM

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR 

Christopher Bailey - Burberry 

BAND OF THE YEAR

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR OF THE YEAR 

James Norton  

LEGEND OF THE YEAR

Geoff Hurst 

HUGO BOSS MOST STYLISH MAN

Zayn Malik 

HUGO BOSS WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Adwoa Aboah 

TV PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May - The Grand Tour 

MADDOX GALLERY ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Wolfgang Tillmans 

COMEDIANS OF THE YEAR

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan 

ROCK ‘N’ ROLL STAR OF THE YEAR 

Liam Gallagher 

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR 

Anthony Joshua 

POLITICIAN OF THE YEAR 

Sadiq Khan 

INSPIRATION OF THE YEAR

Pele 

ICON OF THE YEAR

Mark Hamill 

