The men of the showbiz world proved it isn’t just the women who can rock the red carpet, after a slew of stylish fellas descended on the GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Tuesday (5 September) night.
Stars including Tom Daley, Jared Leto, Stormzy, Tom Daley, Nick Grimshaw, David Walliams and Jack Whitehall were out in force for the magazine’s annual ceremony, celebrating men in the entertainment and fashion industries.
They were joined by the likes of Anna Friel, Maya Jama, Winnie Harlow and Natalie Dormer, who also glammed up for the event, held at the Tate Modern in London.
Take a look at the best red carpet snaps below...
There were also some more unlikely guests too, with Courtney Love, Jeremy Clarkson and his wife, the kids from ‘Stranger Things’ and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn all in attendance.
However, Corbyn’s appearance did have an explanation though, as he presented Stormy with the Solo Artist Of The Year award during the ceremony.
The rapper’s acceptance speech proved to be pretty memorable too, as he hit out at Prime Minister Theresa May, branding her a “paigon” - slang for someone who lies and pretends to be a friend.
Elsewhere, there were awards for an absent Zayn Malik, who was named Most Stylish Man and ‘Granchester’ star James Norton, who picked up the award for Best Breakthrough Actor.
See the full list of GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2017 winners below...
COPPER DOG WHISKY SOLO ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Stormzy
EDITOR’S SPECIAL AWARD
Stranger Things
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Jared Leto
CREATIVE MAVERICK OF THE YEAR
Sergei Polunin
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF THE YEAR
Antonio Conte
BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
Wales Bonner
GARAGE ACT OF THE YEAR
Kurupt FM
DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
Christopher Bailey - Burberry
BAND OF THE YEAR
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR OF THE YEAR
James Norton
LEGEND OF THE YEAR
Geoff Hurst
HUGO BOSS MOST STYLISH MAN
Zayn Malik
HUGO BOSS WOMAN OF THE YEAR
Adwoa Aboah
TV PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR
Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May - The Grand Tour
MADDOX GALLERY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Wolfgang Tillmans
COMEDIANS OF THE YEAR
Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan
ROCK ‘N’ ROLL STAR OF THE YEAR
Liam Gallagher
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Anthony Joshua
POLITICIAN OF THE YEAR
Sadiq Khan
INSPIRATION OF THE YEAR
Pele
ICON OF THE YEAR
Mark Hamill