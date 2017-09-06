The men of the showbiz world proved it isn’t just the women who can rock the red carpet, after a slew of stylish fellas descended on the GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Tuesday (5 September) night.

They were joined by the likes of Anna Friel, Maya Jama, Winnie Harlow and Natalie Dormer, who also glammed up for the event, held at the Tate Modern in London.

Take a look at the best red carpet snaps below...

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2017 Red Carpet

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2017 Red Carpet

1 of 38 Jack Whitehall and David Walliams attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017 held at the Tate Modern, London. Share this slide:

PA Wire/PA Images

There were also some more unlikely guests too, with Courtney Love, Jeremy Clarkson and his wife, the kids from ‘Stranger Things’ and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn all in attendance.

However, Corbyn’s appearance did have an explanation though, as he presented Stormy with the Solo Artist Of The Year award during the ceremony.

The rapper’s acceptance speech proved to be pretty memorable too, as he hit out at Prime Minister Theresa May, branding her a “paigon” - slang for someone who lies and pretends to be a friend.

Elsewhere, there were awards for an absent Zayn Malik, who was named Most Stylish Man and ‘Granchester’ star James Norton, who picked up the award for Best Breakthrough Actor.

See the full list of GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2017 winners below...

COPPER DOG WHISKY SOLO ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Stormzy

EDITOR’S SPECIAL AWARD

Stranger Things

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Jared Leto

CREATIVE MAVERICK OF THE YEAR

Sergei Polunin

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF THE YEAR

Antonio Conte

BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Wales Bonner

GARAGE ACT OF THE YEAR

Kurupt FM

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Christopher Bailey - Burberry

BAND OF THE YEAR

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR OF THE YEAR

James Norton

LEGEND OF THE YEAR

Geoff Hurst

HUGO BOSS MOST STYLISH MAN

Zayn Malik

HUGO BOSS WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Adwoa Aboah

TV PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May - The Grand Tour

MADDOX GALLERY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Wolfgang Tillmans

COMEDIANS OF THE YEAR

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan

ROCK ‘N’ ROLL STAR OF THE YEAR

Liam Gallagher

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Anthony Joshua

POLITICIAN OF THE YEAR

Sadiq Khan

INSPIRATION OF THE YEAR

Pele

ICON OF THE YEAR