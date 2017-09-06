GQ hosted their annual Men Of The Year Awards saw the stars come out in full sartorial force, but some were more captivating than others.

The sought-after event that celebrates men in fashion, media and entertainment, was held at the Tate Modern on Tuesday 5 September.

Take a look at our top picks of the most stylish attendees, who prove that you don’t have to be safe (read, boring) to look smart in a suit.

The stand-outs were of the classic, dapper or simply winning combinations.

Classic

James Norton is not unused to dressing like a distinguished gent, with roles in period dramas like Belle and War and Peace on his acting roster. So we were barely surprised at this crisp, beautifully fitted ensemble he wore to the swish event. He’s had plenty of practice.

Actor Steve Coogan pulled out all the stops with an evening shirt tucked under a velvet jacket, trousers of perfect fit and über polished shoes.

Natalie Dormer rocked the boat by not only wearing a suit (unlike her evening-gown-clad contemporaries), but by donning this bright red two piece. The actress completed the look with smokey eyes, pulled-back hair and barely-there stilettos. Perfection.

Dapper

David Haye is known for his penchant for a nice tailored suit. The professional boxer is often touted for the best dressed at any given event, and he did not disappoint with this velvet suit and bow tie ensemble. That watch looks pretty dazzling too.

Tito Jackson was a sight for sore eyes. His look was flawless: from the bowler hat, to the black silk lapels of his blazer and the ring on his left pinkie. Jackson embodies effortless dapper all day long.

Skepta, dressed by Christopher Bailey (who won the designer of the year award), forewent the tux sitch all-together and opt for a beautiful dress coat instead. The rapper also nailed the detailing: from the dramatic diamante brooch next to his left lapel to the polarised rounded shades.

Recently featured in GQ magazine, it’s fair to say that Stormzy was a deserving favourite of the night. His midnight blue suit and black lapel detailing was on point.

Winning

One of the most photographed celebrities at any fashion event, Tinie Tempah dazzled in this patterned black suit and black shirt. The style icon managed to look dressy, yet understated, at the same time.

Jared Leto turned up in nothing other than Gucci and looked incredible in this jacket and trouser combo made of gingham fabric. The feature that stole the show was the intricately embroidered and festooned lapel and collar. Leto strikes again.

Liam Gallagher was a literal winner, taking home the Rock n’ Roll star of the year award. The Beady Eye frontman dressed for the occasion... and for himself. The 44-year-old star kept it cozy with a sporty-looking anorak, but the overall look was somewhat modish. Fair play.

