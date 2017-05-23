Grace Loves Lace, the label behind the most pinned wedding dress of last year, has opened a store in London.

The Australian bridal label - which won over many a bride-to-be’s heart across the globe with its Hollie 2.0 dress - has brought its bohemian-meets-chic style to our shores.

Debuting an entire new line, the Elixir collection features 12 new gowns, three capes, three veils and nine pieces of jewellery.

Releasing one collection per year, the brand mainly sources their laces and silks from mills in France. And all gowns are ethically made in-house at their Australian studio.

Here are a few of our favourite pieces from the latest collection, which is available to buy in store or online now.