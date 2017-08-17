Presenter Grace Victory On Why Self-Care Is 'Imperative For Happiness'

But with therapy, friendship and her blog, she managed to rise like a phoenix from the ashes.

A traumatic childhood made way for a volatile adolescence. Victory struggled with depression , self-harm, an eating disorder , suicidal thoughts and intense feelings of self-loathing throughout her teens.

Growing up on a council estate in High Wycombe, domestic violence and drug abuse were part of her day-to-day life. Recalling her parents’ relationship, she wrote in her new book ‘No Filter’ : “I could see, hear and feel it [the abuse], and it cut through me every time.”

By the time she’d reached her late teens, Grace Victory had lived a life that many of us couldn’t even begin to imagine.

Now an award-winning vlogger, TV presenter and social media star with a 124k following, it’s safe to say the 26-year-old has come a long way from her difficult past. She is now using her experiences to help inspire, empower and advise the next generation of women.

Here, the ‘internet’s big sister’ and mental health advocate chats to us about the importance of self-care in her life and why her therapist is her greatest hero.

What was the last thing you did that made you proud?

“In all honesty, I feel pretty proud of myself a lot of the time. Of course, launching my book a couple of weeks ago was an amazing achievement for me, but I try to feel proud of the smaller things too.

“For example, last week I took the week off due to ill health, whereas I often prioritise work over everything. It made me feel proud that I actually listened to my doctor’s advice to slow down, although it was so weird not stressing over deadlines, getting videos up or checking what my Instagram feed looked like.

“Self-care won over work and that made me feel good.”

How do you practice self-care?

“I practice self-care every single day. I lean on self-care more than anything. It is imperative for happiness and is all about looking after yourself as you would a child or your best friend.

“I always try to connect with my core self and think about what baby Grace needs. Have I brushed my teeth? Have I prepared dinner? Do I need a massage? Am I stressed? Checking in on these small things is important.”

Who inspires you and why?

“I’m inspired by the everyday woman who is unapologetically herself. My therapist also inspires me greatly. She is so strong and driven and she has the warmest heart in the world. I adore her.”

What motivates you to get out of bed in the morning?

“I really want a life for myself that is better than my past, and that is honestly all the motivation I need.

“I love connecting with people, creating content and, of course, being a female boss. I am lucky enough to have one of the most amazing jobs in the world.”