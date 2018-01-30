Graduate Hopes To Track Down Kind Stranger Who Gave Her £100 On Train

A woman is desperate to track down the kind stranger who left £100 on her lap while she slept on a train.

Ella Johannessen said the gesture left her in tears, particularly after a tough 18 months in which her father and both grandparents passed away.

The 23-year-old graduate was on the 14:52 train from Peterborough to Leeds on 27 Jan when she phoned her mum and began discussing how little money she had and that it was worrying her.

During the conversation, she became increasingly upset - and somebody clearly overheard her plight.

After speaking to her mum, Ella drifted off to sleep. When she woke up again, she was shocked to find someone had left £100 in cash under a napkin on her lap.