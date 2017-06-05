Graham Norton has revealed that, two decades after he debuted his first chat show, he’s ready to scale back his hosting duties.

Graham was being interviewed at the Listowel Writers’ Week Festival in Ireland at the weekend when he was asked about his future plans, and he reflected on his long tenure as the undoubted host with the most - first with Channel 4, and then with the BBC.

He said:

“If someone had told me 20 years ago, ‘You’ll be doing this job in 20 years’, I’d have thought they were crazy. But I do. Every week is a slightly different challenge, it’s enjoyable in a different way, and if it’s not, you’re doing another show next week, which will be totally different.