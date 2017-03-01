As the voice of Eurovision in the UK, you’d think Graham Norton would be backing us all the way ahead of this year’s competition, but it seems he’s not feeling so optimistic.
The chat show host had admitted he isn’t rating our chances of doing well in the Song Contest, which we’re such will be music to UK entrant Lucie Jones’ ears.
Speaking to the Daily Star, Graham said: “I’m just not sure it will happen for us this year. I mean, I could be wrong as Germany have won, Austria have won. So I suppose people who never win, win.
“On the night anything can happen. I’m just not sure it will for us though.”
Former ‘X Factor’ contestant Lucie was picked to represent the UK at the 2017 in January, after going up against five other contenders in a public vote.
She will now sing her song ‘Never Give Up On You’ at the contest in May.
The ballad was written by Emmelie de Forest, the Danish singer-songwriter who won the song contest in 2013.
The Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Kyiv, Ukraine on 14 May, after Jamala’s song ‘1944’ came out on top in 2016.