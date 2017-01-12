Former England manager Graham Taylor has died aged 72.

A statement read on behalf of his family said: “With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack.

“The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.”

During his playing career, he was a defender for Grimsby and Lincoln City.

Graham Taylor: 1944-2017. Our thoughts are with your family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/arVBChrvnP — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) January 12, 2017

Taylor also had a successful club career with Lincoln City, Watford and Aston Villa before becoming the national manager between 1990-93.

Everyone at #watfordfc is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our most successful manager. We love you, Graham Taylor. #thankyouGT — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 12, 2017

He took the team to the 1992 European Championship quarter-finals but resigned a year later after failing to qualify for the 1994 World Cup despite winning 7-1 against San Marino.

England needed to win by seven goals to make it through but David Gualtieri, who juggled jobs as a computer salesman and footballer, scored the World Cup’s fastest ever goal in just 8.3 seconds after an error by defender Stuart Pearce.

Completely shocked by news of Graham Taylor. Always held him in the very highest regard - the man who gave me my first @england cap. So sad. — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 12, 2017

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former @England manager Graham Taylor. — The FA (@FA) January 12, 2017

Sad sad news that my old and last manager at #AVFC Graham Taylor has passed away. Deepest condolences to all of Graham's family and friends. — Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) January 12, 2017

Taylor was vilified by the press for decisions he made, notably substituting Gary Lineker in his final game for England and depriving him of the chance to equal or break Bobby Charlton’s England goal record of 49.

The Sun took particular umbrage, superimposing his face onto a turnip with the headline: “Swedes 2 Turnips 1”

Graham Taylor's decency towards his media denigrators post-England marked him out as an exceptional man. Never forgot but never showed it. — Pat Murphy (@patmurphybbc) January 12, 2017

Sad news about Graham Taylor . Had so much respect for him . Gave me my premier league debut and I will always be thankful . — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 12, 2017

All at Wembley are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Graham Taylor. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/5C5eT9DO1v — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) January 12, 2017

Taylor returned to club management in 1994 taking the helm at Wolves then returned to Watford in 1996.

His then once again took on the role of Aston Villa manager between 2002-2003.

We are deeply saddened today by news of the death of our former manager Graham Taylor. RIP Graham. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/QCU1cCzCxN — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) January 12, 2017

Taylor was married to RIta Cowling with whom he had two daughters.