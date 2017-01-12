Former England manager Graham Taylor has died aged 72.
A statement read on behalf of his family said: “With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack.
“The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.”
During his playing career, he was a defender for Grimsby and Lincoln City.
Taylor also had a successful club career with Lincoln City, Watford and Aston Villa before becoming the national manager between 1990-93.
He took the team to the 1992 European Championship quarter-finals but resigned a year later after failing to qualify for the 1994 World Cup despite winning 7-1 against San Marino.
England needed to win by seven goals to make it through but David Gualtieri, who juggled jobs as a computer salesman and footballer, scored the World Cup’s fastest ever goal in just 8.3 seconds after an error by defender Stuart Pearce.
Taylor was vilified by the press for decisions he made, notably substituting Gary Lineker in his final game for England and depriving him of the chance to equal or break Bobby Charlton’s England goal record of 49.
The Sun took particular umbrage, superimposing his face onto a turnip with the headline: “Swedes 2 Turnips 1”
Taylor returned to club management in 1994 taking the helm at Wolves then returned to Watford in 1996.
His then once again took on the role of Aston Villa manager between 2002-2003.
Taylor was married to RIta Cowling with whom he had two daughters.