The 59th Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles, is one of the best annual events for the hottest music stars to strut their stuff.

Beyoncé had nine nominations, with huge stars Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West bagging eight each.

Representing the UK was our favourite gal Adele, who had five nominations and looked smoking hot in Givenchy Haute Couture.

Rihanna looked like she was having a lot of fun in her Armani Prive, while J-Lo ruled the roost in Ralph and Russo.