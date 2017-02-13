The 59th Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles, is one of the best annual events for the hottest music stars to strut their stuff.
Beyoncé had nine nominations, with huge stars Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West bagging eight each.
Representing the UK was our favourite gal Adele, who had five nominations and looked smoking hot in Givenchy Haute Couture.
Rihanna looked like she was having a lot of fun in her Armani Prive, while J-Lo ruled the roost in Ralph and Russo.
RihannaFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Chrissy TeigenFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
AdeleRex/Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Jennifer LopezJohn Shearer via Getty Images
Laverne CoxJason LaVeris via Getty Images
Lea MicheleJon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Demi LovatoJohn Shearer via Getty Images
Charli XCXSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Celine DionFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Anouska ShankarRex/Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
Katy PerryJon Kopaloff via Getty Images
