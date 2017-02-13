All Sections
    • STYLE

    Grammys 2017: Our Favourite Red Carpet Dresses From Adele To Rihanna

    We can't decide on a favourite...

    13/02/2017 06:27 GMT | Updated 13/02/2017 10:14 GMT

    The 59th Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles, is one of the best annual events for the hottest music stars to strut their stuff.

    Beyoncé had nine nominations, with huge stars Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West bagging eight each. 

    Representing the UK was our favourite gal Adele, who had five nominations and looked smoking hot in Givenchy Haute Couture. 

    Rihanna looked like she was having a lot of fun in her Armani Prive, while J-Lo ruled the roost in Ralph and Russo.  

    • Rihanna
      Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    • Chrissy Teigen
      Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    • Adele
      Rex/Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
    • Jennifer Lopez
      John Shearer via Getty Images
    • Laverne Cox
      Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    • Lea Michele
      Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    • Demi Lovato
      John Shearer via Getty Images
    • Charli XCX
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Celine Dion
      Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    • Anouska Shankar
      Rex/Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
    • Katy Perry
      Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    •
      Poorna Bell Poorna Bell, Executive Editor and Global Lifestyle Head of HuffPost UK
