Opening the show is never an easy job, so Adele had her work cut out for her as she took to the stage at this year’s Grammys.

The chart-topping singer was the first of this year’s A-list talent to perform on Sunday night (12 February), singing her staple hit ‘Hello’ - which had been nominated for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year - at the beginning of the show.

The pressure was particularly on for Adele, though, as last year’s ceremony saw her delivering one of the shakiest performances of her career, as her number was hit by technical difficulties.

Following her rendition of ‘All I Ask’ last year, she admitted that she had spent the whole next day crying, blaming a faulty microphone, which had dropped onto a piano.