With James Corden in an auditorium full of the biggest names in music as he hosted the Grammys, it seemed the perfect opportunity to try and attempt his most ambitious Carpool Karaoke to date.
Leaving Ellen Degeneres’s infamous Oscars selfie in the dust, James ventured around the Staples Centre armed with a giant cut-out of a car, hoping he could rope in some unwitting stars for a sing-a-long.
With former Carpool Karaoke star Jennifer Lopez the first star he was able to rope in, James eventually managed to drag in big names including John Legend, Keith Urban and Jason Derulo, and when Neil Diamond joined in the fun, the music started for his signature song, ‘Sweet Caroline’.
The only problem? No one seemed to know the words.
Yes, throughout the number, it seemed that only Neil himself was able to actually keep up a tune, while everyone else half-heartedly went along with what everyone else was doing.
Not going to lie, folks, it was a bit uncomfortable.
Of course, it would inevitably be a member of the Knowles-Carter who would eventually rescue the situation, but what we hadn’t banked on was that would it be Beyoncé and Jay Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, who ran over to join in the fun, and turned what was fast becoming an uncomfortable moment into an adorable one.
Sunday night’s (12 February) show marked James’s first time hosting the Grammys, having previously presented the Tony Awards, as well as the Brits here in the UK.
The big winner on the night was Adele, though she admitted she didn’t feel comfortable accepting Album Of The Year, eventually snapping it so she could share it with Beyoncé, who she felt was a more worthy winner.