With James Corden in an auditorium full of the biggest names in music as he hosted the Grammys, it seemed the perfect opportunity to try and attempt his most ambitious Carpool Karaoke to date.

Leaving Ellen Degeneres’s infamous Oscars selfie in the dust, James ventured around the Staples Centre armed with a giant cut-out of a car, hoping he could rope in some unwitting stars for a sing-a-long.

With former Carpool Karaoke star Jennifer Lopez the first star he was able to rope in, James eventually managed to drag in big names including John Legend, Keith Urban and Jason Derulo, and when Neil Diamond joined in the fun, the music started for his signature song, ‘Sweet Caroline’.

The only problem? No one seemed to know the words.