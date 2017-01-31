This year’s Grammys could be about to hit a snag, as a handful of major artists are reportedly boycotting the awards ceremony, for being “out of touch”. According to TMZ, Justin Bieber, Frank Ocean, Kanye West and Drake are among the acts who’ve decided not to attend the bash, as they don’t consider it to be “relevant or representative”.

Andrew Chin via Getty Images Frank Ocean

Drew Angerer via Getty Images Kanye West

Since then, Kanye has claimed he wouldn’t be attending the Grammys unless his latest album, ‘The Life Of Pablo’, won Album Of The Year, later suggesting the voting system was “out of touch”.

I feel the Grammy awarding system is way off and completely out of touch. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

Meanwhile, TMZ has claimed that Drake won’t be in attendance as he doesn’t feel the awards bash is worth disturbing his European tour, while Justin reportedly feels “younger singers” are also overlooked.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images ﻿Justin Bieber

Drake and The Biebs have both received nods in the coveted Album Of The Year category, along with Adele’s ‘25’, Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ and Sturgill Simpson’s ‘A Sailor’s Guide To Earth’. This year’s Grammys, hosted by James Corden, will be held in LA on 12 February, with Adele, Bruno Mars and Metallica among the confirmed performers so far.