The Staples Center in La was awash with music’s biggest names as the Grammys celebrated the biggest records of 2016 with a lavish ceremony.

The stars well and truly came out for the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday (12 February) night.

But before all of that got underway, there was the small matter of the red carpet, which saw all the famous guests posing up a storm in the finery as they made their way into the venue.

Lady Gaga turned heads in a revealing number as she arrived with rockers Metallica, ahead of their performance together, while Katy Perry looked like a disco ball - although her appearance on the red carpet will probably be remembered for all the wrong reasons...

Other stars who turned out included Bruno Mars, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Paris Jackson.

You can see all of the best arrivals pics in the gallery below...