Every silk gown, velvet jacket and glittering cape worn at the 2018 Grammys deserved the attention and adoration their wearers received on social media.

But a handful of outfits stood out above others, not least for the way they stylishly incorporated a symbol of solidarity into their ensemble.

The white rose stood for “hope, peace, sympathy and resistance” and was spearheaded by a group called Voices in Entertainment, who were inspired by the Times Up movement’s stance against sexual harassment.

Take a look at our best dressed from this year’s Grammys:

Kesha

Kesha ensured all eyes were on the white rose embroidered on her lapel as she posed on the red carpet.

We also love her OTT rings. Too much is never enough.