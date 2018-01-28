Ahead of this year’s ceremony, we’re counting down 18 of the most shocking, memorable and occasionally emotional moments from the Grammys over the years...

The Grammys are no exception - after all, rounding up the biggest names in music in an auditorium for hours at a time was never going to be the recipe for a quiet night in, was it?

Adele refuses to accept her Album Of The Year award Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images The ‘Hello’ singer swept the board following the release of her album, ‘25’, but when her album won over Beyoncé’s opus ‘Lemonade’, even Adele had to admit something was up.



“I can’t possibly accept this award,” she said, “The ‘Lemonade’ album was so monumental... so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing, and we all got to see another side to you that we don’t always let us see.



“All us artists here, we fucking adore you. You are our light, and the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. I love you, and I always will.”

Lady Gaga egg-cedes eggs-pectations with her Grammys entrance (2011) Frank Trapper via Getty Images Nobody was expecting Gaga to play it down when she arrived at the Grammys, where she would be opening the show with a debut performance of her single ‘Born This Way’, but who could have anticipated this was how she’d make her entrance?



Playing up to the “birth” theme, she was carried down the red carpet in a giant egg, which she emerged from to perform the track on stage later in the show.

Hey Nicki, who’s your friend? (2012) Larry Busacca via Getty Images Upping the game when it came to dramatic Grammys entrances, Nicki hit the red carpet in a red Versace cloak, on the arm of an old man dressed as the Pope.



She opened the show that year with a medley of ‘Roman’s Revenge, ‘Roman Holiday’ and ‘I Feel Pretty’ (yes, the one from ‘West Side Story’), in a performance laden with Catholic imagery which was supposed to show the exorcism of her alter-ego, Roman Zolanski.

Eminem and Elton John perform an unlikely duet (2001) Kevin Winter via Getty Images And while we’re on the subject of surprising collaborations, Eminem made headlines in 2001 when he welcomed Elton John to the stage with him to perform Dido’s parts on his hit ‘Stan’.



The two held hands at the end of the performance in the rapper’s attempts to put a stop to accusations of homophobia that had frequently been levelled against him.



Maybe just stop using homophobic language in your songs, Marshall, then we’ll talk.

Amy Winehouse can’t believe it as ‘Rehab’ is named Record Of The Year (2008) In 2008, Amy Winehouse’s personal life had eclipsed her music to the point she wasn’t even allowed to attend the Grammys that year, and was forced to perform over satellite.



When ‘Rehab’ was given the distinction of winning Record Of The Year over acts like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake, Amy’s endearing look of disbelief pushed people to take the late star into their hearts even more than they already had.

Justin Timberlake apologises post-Super Bowl and it’s all very uncomfortable (2004) Frank Micelotta via Getty Images The 2004 Super Bowl took place just seven days before that year’s Grammys, meaning Justin Timberlake had already been splashed all over the news for exposing Janet Jackson’s breast by accident during the Half-Time Show.



But if you thought it had been a bad week for JT, spare a thought for Ms Jackson.



While Justin performed his then-new single ‘Señorita’ during the show, Janet found that her scheduled performance with Luther Vandross had been axed, and while the former N*SYNC singer apologised to anyone “offended” during his acceptance speech for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance (yes he won in a year when Janet had been blacklisted), he made no mention of the woman he’d been sharing the stage with.



Hmmm…

Pharrell Williams’ hat steals the show on the red carpet (2014) Larry Busacca via Getty Images Remember that week when Pharrell’s hat was photoshopped onto everything? Simpler times, eh?



Still, a good hat, even if it does make him look slightly like one of the Mr Men.

Jennifer Lopez breaks the internet more than a decade before Kim Kardashian (2000) Bob Riha Jr via Getty Images And while we’re on the subject of sartorial choices at the Grammys - behold! That dress.



An outfit so famous that Google literally invented their ‘Images’ tab because so many people wanted to see what J-Lo was wearing on the red carpet.



‘Waiting For Tonight’ may have lost out to Cher’s ‘Believe’ in the Best Dance Recording category, but who could deny that Jenny From The Block was the true winner at that year’s Grammys?

Milli Vanilli have their Grammys taken away (1990) Bettmann via Getty Images The German R&B duo was named Best New Artist in 1990, although their victory was short-lived.



It later transpired the two didn't actually contribute any of the vocals heard on their releases, prompting the Music Academy to take back their titles.

Rihanna surprises everyone with her choice of date (2013) Christopher Polk via Getty Images Rumours had been abound that Rihanna had reunited with her ex Chris Brown, and this speculation went into overdrive when they were seen cosying up at the 2013 Grammys.



The choice of venue was particularly poignant, as it was while on their way to Clive Davis’s Grammys party that Brown had assaulted Rihanna four years prior, leaving her in need of medical attention.

Kanye West lives up to his stage-invading reputation (2015) Having stormed the stage in defence of Beyoncé at the VMAs six years earlier, he stood up for the Queen Bey once again when she was beaten in the Album Of The Year category by Beck.



Perhaps suddenly remembering the huge backlash that had come his way in the wake of the VMAs incident, Kanye decided not to take to the mic, instead shrugging his shoulders and swiftly returning to his front row seat.



He later claimed that if Beck “respected artistry” he would have given his award to Beyoncé for her self-titled visual album.

But Kanye isn’t the original Grammys stage invader (1998) Far from it, in fact.



That honour goes to the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who was so annoyed at his group Wu-Tang Clan losing out to Puff Daddy in the category of Best Rap Album that he interrupted a completely different artist’s speech, taking to the stage while Shawn Colvin (us neither) accepted his prize for Song Of The Year.

A stage invader crashes Bob Dylan's performance (1998) KMazur via Getty Images The 1998 Grammys were clearly a year to remember, as in addition to Ol’ Dirty Bastard, another unplanned moment helped make headlines, this time while Bob Dylan was performing.



While Bob Dylan performed ‘Love Sick’ a bare-chested man with ‘Soy Bomb’ written on his torso appeared behind him, and was eventually removed by security.



He later claimed: “Soy represents dense nutritional life. Bomb is, obviously, an explosive destructive force. So, ‘soy bomb’ is what I think art should be: dense, transformational, explosive life!”

Adele’s ‘All I Ask’ performance doesn’t quite go to plan (2016) CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Listen, we all have our off days, as Adele proved at the 2016 Grammys. Despite riding high on her recent comeback with ‘25’, this performance had everyone talking for all the wrong reasons.



She later confessed to “crying all day” following her appearance at the Grammys, she told Ellen Degeneres: “During the changeover the microphones fell onto the piano strings which is what the guitar noise was… and then it kind of put the whole thing off really.”

And unfortunately, her bad Grammys luck didn’t end there (2017) Kevin Winter via Getty Images Things got off to a much smoother start a year later, when she opened the show with a rendition of ‘Hello’.



However, when she came back later in the show to perform a surprise tribute to George Michael, things took something of a nosedive.



After a shaky start, she eventually stopped the performance completely one minute in, stating: “I know it’s live TV, I’m sorry. I can’t do it again like last year. I’m sorry for swearing and sorry for starting again, can we please start it again? I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for [George]. I’m sorry.”



She then restarted the performance, and paid fitting tribute to the musical legend.

Jennifer Hudson pays beautiful tribute to Whitney Houston (2012) Jennifer’s flawless version of ‘I Will Always Love You’ would stand up by itself as a showcase for the ‘Dreamgirls’ star’s amazing talent.



But when you take into account she’d had less than 24 hours to rehearse the song, as Whitney Houston had died the day before, it makes it all the more poignant and impressive.

Lady Gaga channels Ziggy Stardust as she prepares to honour David Bowie (2016) Larry Busacca via Getty Images Sadly not all tribute performances at the Grammys have won such unanimous praise.



Lady Gaga divided Bowie fans after she was selected to pay tribute to him at the Grammys that year, with some suggesting that by donning his famous outfits and attempting to imitate his performance style, she’d made the show more about herself than her idol.



Even Bowie’s son seemed nonplussed, though when Lorde put her own subdued spin on ‘Life On Mars?’ at the Brits weeks later, he was far more impressed...